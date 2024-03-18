Workshop on Organic Farming held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: SDMVM's College of Agriculture (Georai Tanda) and Naandi Foundation's Mahindra Pride Classroom jointly organised a pioneering three-day training workshop at the College of Agriculture recently.

The workshop focused on regenerative agriculture techniques, particularly emphasizing organic farming.

With a keen focus on empowering female students, 36 final-year students from the Agriculture College were immersed in a comprehensive training program under the Women Empowerment Project. College Principal Dr Ashish Vaidya, Uddhav Nerkar, and Dr Yogesh Patil were present.

Mohan Adkine conducted the proceedings of the programme. The trainers delved into various organic farming methodologies, including the C100 method, B D compost beds, and inoculations BD 502 to BD 507, providing hands-on demonstrations and guidance.

The workshop also featured insightful visits to livestock, poultry, and goat- rearing units, offering students practical exposure and detailed guidance on agricultural practices.