Workshop to explore AI's Impact on Startup and digital marketing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A workshop has been organised on the topic ‘The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Digital Marketing for Startups and SMEs.’ by MAGIC, alongside CMIA and Garje Marathi, on May 11 at 4.30 pm at CMIA Hall, Bajaj Bhavan. Keynote speaker Narendra Patil, CEO of StartupWind, will lead the session. This workshop aims to unveil AI's potential in transforming marketing strategies. Attendees can gain insights from Patil's expertise, fostering business growth. One can register via the link https://bit.ly/MAGIC_LearnNXT to grasp the future of technology in business and unlock startup success secrets.