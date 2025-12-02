World AIDS Day observed with district health awareness initiatives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The District Health Department marked World AIDS Day 2025 on December 1 with district-wide awareness activities, aligned with the WHO theme “Overcoming Disruptions, Transforming the AIDS Response.” The campaign emphasized the goal of eliminating AIDS by 2030, highlighting the message: “End AIDS: Zero Discrimination , Zero New Infections, Zero Deaths.”

Information on HIV, its symptoms such as persistent fever, weight loss, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, oral infections, skin rashes and prolonged cough, along with modes of transmission and myths, was disseminated widely. Citizens were urged to adopt preventive measures including safe sexual practices, sterile needles, mandatory HIV testing for pregnant women and regular ART treatment.

District data for pregnant women’s HIV testing Rural PHC/SC - 27,425 registered, 17,754 tested, 17 positive; RH SDH- 2,590 registered, 8,050 tested, 1 positive; Municipal area -14,198 registered, 17,146 tested, 75 positive. All HIV-positive mothers have been provided free treatment, counselling and confidential services.

Initiatives included rallies, IEC campaigns, college workshops, free HIV testing at government centres and ART-based counselling.

District health officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, civil surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, and municipal officer of health Dr. Paras Mandalecha appealed for regular HIV testing, treatment adherence and zero discrimination, urging all pregnant women to undergo timely HIV screening.