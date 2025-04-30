World Bank engineers demand Rs 50,000 bribe for NOC to petrol pump

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two engineers affiliated with a World Bank division(PWD) allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from an applicant for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for setting up a petrol pump. A complaint was lodged with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and although the trap was set twice, the officers became suspicious and avoided accepting the bribe. A case has now been registered against both at the Vedantnagar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as sub-divisional engineer M.M. Azmi and junior engineer Wasim Deshmukh consistently demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe to clear the file.The complainant, a 58-year-old resident planning to set up a petrol pump at Chapner in Kannad tehsil had received permission in his mother's name. However, the NOC proposal had been pending for the last six months with the executive engineers of the World Bank Division. On April 22, the applicant approached SP of ACB, Sandeep Atole, and lodged a formal complaint.

Junior demanded, senior encouraged

The ACB team verified the complaint and confirmed the bribe demand. Between April 22 and 24, Deshmukh agreed to complete the work for a negotiated amount of Rs 40,000, with Azmi allegedly encouraging him to proceed.

Trap failed due to suspicion

The ACB planned to catch the duo red-handed and set up traps at the World Bank Division office in Snehanagar on two separate occasions between April 25 and 27. However, the officers grew suspicious and refused to accept the money. Finally, on Wednesday, based on the complaint and verified evidence of the bribe demand, a formal case was registered against both engineers at the Vedantnagar Police Station under anti-corruption laws.