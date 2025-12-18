World champion Indian team to be honored in Jalna

Lokmat News Network, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vikram Tea is celebrating its 50th golden jubilee this year. As part of the festivities, the Indian blind women’s cricket team, World Cup winners, will be felicitated in Jalna on Saturday at 5:30 pm at the Maharaja Agrasen Foundation.

Managing director of Bhaishree Realty Makrand Deshpande, said at a Thursday press conference that the event honors the team’s achievements, which often go unnoticed despite their international success. He added that while a men’s team victory would draw massive attention, the Indian blind women’s team has achieved great success yet remains overlooked. Vikram Tea director Prarthi Patel and senior marketing manager Deepak Rodia were also present. Each team member will receive Rs 50,000. Originating in Jalna, Vikram Tea continues to supply premium-quality tea across 20 states.