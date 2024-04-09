World Health Day celebrated in GDCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: 'Professional Enrichment Program' was held at Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) for the dental practitioners, and faculty members on 'World Health Day'.

The programme was organised jointly by GDCH, the Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP) and the Indian Dental Association(IDA) city branches.

Dr M S Indurkar, Dean of GDCH presided over the function.

Neha Sodhi and Dr Ashok Bhansali delivered lectures. Hands-on- demonstrations were successfully conducted by Dr Swathy Krishna, Dr Apurva Dashaputra and Dr Soma Sindhuja.

The posters published by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on dental health education were also released.

Dr C D Dhalkari, Dr Archana Ganvir, Dr Sushma Shinde, Dr Pramod Marawar, Dr Maya Mhaske-Tathe, Dr Pradnya Bansode and Dr Kishor Mahale (Deputy Deans), Dr Mandakini Mandale, Dr Seema Pathak, Dr Jayashree Pagare, Dr Harshal Bafna, postgraduate students and private practitioners participated in the programme.