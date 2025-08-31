World Mental Health Week 2025: Inter-school competitions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr. A. A. Quadri’s Mental Health Centre will host inter-school competitions for students of Classes 6 to 10 as part of World Mental Health Week 2025 from September 23 to 25. The theme is “Society: Supporting Mental Wellbeing Together.” Events include poster making on September 23, drama or skit on September 24, and elocution on September 25. Posters focus on empathy, unity, and kindness. Skits can have up to 10 participants; elocution is for Classes 8–10 with two participants per school. Winners will receive cash prizes and trophies, with distribution on October 14. Registration closes September 20.