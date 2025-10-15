World mental health week concludes at Dr. A. A. Qadri Mental Health Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr. A. A. Qadri Mental Health Centre celebrated the event to spread awareness about mental health and to promote dignity for individuals battling psychological disorders.

Various competitions were organised from September 22 to 25 for school and college students, including debate, poster-making, short play, and elocution contests. The prize distribution ceremony was held on October 14 at Hotel Rama International, followed by a special cultural performance by world-renowned mentalist Suhani Shah. The event began with a keynote address by psychiatrist Dr Aziz Qadri, followed by the prize distribution. In the poster-making competition, Madiha Fatema Shaikh Akbar won first prize, Ayat Shaikh second, and Ovi Kulkarni third. Among college participants, the first prize was shared by Amtullah Zuber Khan and Satish Gaikwad, while Manda Ambadas and Sahej Kaur won the next two positions. In the short play category, Sarosh Urdu High School won first prize at the school level, while Sarosh Junior College led at the college level.