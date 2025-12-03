World record: 45,000 solar agricultural pumps installed in one month

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution company limited (MSEDCL) set a world record by installing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps in one month.

The record will be entered into the Guinness Book, and the certificate will be presented on Friday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Auric grounds at 10 am. The ceremony will be attended by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Minister of Non-Conventional Energy Atul Save, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, and minister of state Meghna Bordikar. Subsidies from central and state government

Under the state scheme “Solar Pump for All,” farmers receive 30% subsidy from the central government and 60% from the state government, paying only 10% of the cost. Scheduled caste and tribe farmers get 95% subsidy and pay 5%.

------------

Irrigation whenever needed

With solar pumps, farmers get daytime electricity for irrigation, fulfilling decades-old demand. The pumps are independent of the grid, allowing irrigation as needed. Solar panels generate electricity for 25 years, freeing farmers from electricity bills. Maharashtra has led India in adopting solar agricultural pumps, with the campaign gaining significant momentum in the past year.