World’s most potent LSD drug trafficked in city; ‘Generation Z’ supplied at elite parties
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 3, 2025 23:15 IST2025-10-03T23:15:03+5:302025-10-03T23:15:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For the first time in Marathwada, LSD trafficking has been exposed in the city. Narcotics Control Department ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
For the first time in Marathwada, LSD trafficking has been exposed in the city. Narcotics Control Department (NCD) arrested 26-year-old Khadri Maruf Ahmed Shahid from Aref Colony on 2 October for selling LSD in Begampura. Ten LSD-laced paper pieces (0.09 grams) were seized from him. The court has remanded him in police custody until 8 October.
Police inspector Geeta Bagwade, acting on a tip-off, set a trap near Bibika Maqbara at 9 pm. Maruf was caught near his residence carrying the LSD papers. Forensic expert Lalita Thoke confirmed the substance as LSD. Officers involved in the operation included police sub-inspector Amol Mhaské and Lal Khan Pathan, Sandipan Dharme, Nitesh Sundarde, Mahesh Ugle, Vijay Tribhuwan, Satish Jadhav, and Chhaya Landge.
What is LSD?
LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) is one of the world’s most potent and expensive drugs, banned in India. Effects appear within 15–20 minutes, causing hallucinations and distorted time-space perception. It is sold on blotter papers roughly the size of a postage stamp, often with colorful designs. Each sheet contains around 1,000 stamps. Consumed by placing on the tongue, LSD enters the bloodstream and causes long-term mental and neurological effects.
Elite parties and youth targeted
In the city, LSD is sold at Rs 3,000–5,000 per stamp, mainly consumed by high-society youth in upscale colonies. Maruf, an engineering graduate from Seven Hills College, spent time in Dubai and now splits his life between Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
From metro cities to smaller towns
While LSD use was previously concentrated in metro cities, traffickers are now targeting wealthy youth in smaller cities.
Recent LSD seizures across India
2 October: Vasai police seized 0.440 grams worth Rs 4.4 lakh.
August: Hyderabad team seized 0.05 grams from six engineers’ party.
July: Delhi central team seized 1,127 blotters worth lakhs.
February: 27 grams trafficked from Russia and the US seized.
May: Goa police seized 110.72 grams, valued up to Rs 11 crore internationally.