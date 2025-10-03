World’s most potent LSD drug trafficked in city; ‘Generation Z’ supplied at elite parties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For the first time in Marathwada, LSD trafficking has been exposed in the city. Narcotics Control Department (NCD) arrested 26-year-old Khadri Maruf Ahmed Shahid from Aref Colony on 2 October for selling LSD in Begampura. Ten LSD-laced paper pieces (0.09 grams) were seized from him. The court has remanded him in police custody until 8 October.

Police inspector Geeta Bagwade, acting on a tip-off, set a trap near Bibika Maqbara at 9 pm. Maruf was caught near his residence carrying the LSD papers. Forensic expert Lalita Thoke confirmed the substance as LSD. Officers involved in the operation included police sub-inspector Amol Mhaské and Lal Khan Pathan, Sandipan Dharme, Nitesh Sundarde, Mahesh Ugle, Vijay Tribhuwan, Satish Jadhav, and Chhaya Landge.

------------------

What is LSD?

LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) is one of the world’s most potent and expensive drugs, banned in India. Effects appear within 15–20 minutes, causing hallucinations and distorted time-space perception. It is sold on blotter papers roughly the size of a postage stamp, often with colorful designs. Each sheet contains around 1,000 stamps. Consumed by placing on the tongue, LSD enters the bloodstream and causes long-term mental and neurological effects.

-----------------

Elite parties and youth targeted

In the city, LSD is sold at Rs 3,000–5,000 per stamp, mainly consumed by high-society youth in upscale colonies. Maruf, an engineering graduate from Seven Hills College, spent time in Dubai and now splits his life between Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

-----------------

From metro cities to smaller towns

While LSD use was previously concentrated in metro cities, traffickers are now targeting wealthy youth in smaller cities.

-----------------

Recent LSD seizures across India

2 October: Vasai police seized 0.440 grams worth Rs 4.4 lakh.

August: Hyderabad team seized 0.05 grams from six engineers’ party.

July: Delhi central team seized 1,127 blotters worth lakhs.

February: 27 grams trafficked from Russia and the US seized.

May: Goa police seized 110.72 grams, valued up to Rs 11 crore internationally.