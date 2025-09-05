Worries of urbanites; ruralites ended as major dams are overflowing in Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marathwada, a region that often faces severe droughts, has received abundant rainfall this year, filling all major dams to capacity. This has effectively resolved the drinking water and irrigation concerns for the area. Thanks to the Jayakwadi project, around 1.88 lakh hectares of land will come under irrigation this year.

Jayakwadi project at full capacity

The Jayakwadi project near Paithan, the largest in Marathwada, saw heavy rains in its catchment areas of Ahilyanagar and Nashik districts, resulting in over 90% water storage by August. The dam gates had to be opened to regulate the flow. Currently, Jayakwadi has reached 99% capacity.

Other major reservoirs in the region are also near full capacity. They include Lower Dudhna (Parbhani) – 75 per cent; Yeldari Dam – 97 pc; Siddheshwar Project – 93 pc; Majalgaon Dam (Beed) – 95 pc; Manjara Dam (Latur) – 99 pc; Penganga Project (Nanded) – 98 pc; Manar Dam – 100 pc, with spillover underway; Lower Terna – 99 pc; Vishnupuri Project (Nanded) – 1.5 times more water than last year, at 75 pc capacity and Seena Kolegaon Project (Dharashiv) – 100 pc. This status has secured drinking water and irrigation for multiple villages. This abundant water storage marks a significant relief for farmers and urban residents alike, promising a prosperous agricultural season and improved water security in Marathwada.

Irrigation benefits across districts

With Jayakwadi Dam (Paithan) nearly full, approximately 1.88 lakh hectares in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Parbhani districts will receive irrigation water. The dam will also supply water for Kharif, Rabi, and summer crops, as well as meeting industrial and drinking water needs in major towns like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.