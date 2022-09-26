Worship of Adishakti starts from today

Navratri festival: Ghatasthapana early in the morning, Karnapura Yatra to be held in full enthusiasm this year

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Navratri festival will begin from Monday. Ritualistic pooja and Ghatasthapana in the Goddess temples will start early in the morning in the city. After a gap of two years, the Karnapura Yatra will start from today in full swing after two years of hiatus.

This year there is more than average rainfall and there is an atmosphere of happiness everywhere. As the Navratri festival is about to begin, the excitement of the citizens has doubled. In the temple of the goddess at Karnapura, the worship will start from 3 am. Karnapura Yatra will begin with Ghatasthapana and Aarti at 6 am. Ghatasthapana will also be done in Renuka Mata temple behind the old high court. The Renuka Mata temple known as Pratimahur on Jalgaon road has been decorated with attractive electric lighting. There will also be a Ghata installation at 7.30 am. Ritual pooja will be started at Harihar Sadguru Shaktipeeth Renukamata Temple on Beed Bypass Road from early morning, procession of Goddess will be taken out from Hingulambika Mata Temple at Rangargalli in the afternoon. Santhosh Danve, priest at Karnapura temple, said that lakhs of devotees will come to Karnpura to take blessings of the goddess from the very first day.

Auspicious time till 8 am

Pravin Kulkarni Guruji said that Pratipada starts from 3.23 am on Monday. According to the Panchang, the period from 6.28 am to 8.01 am is auspicious for Ghatasthapana. On Abhijit Muhurta, Ghata installation can be done between 11.54 am to 12.42 am. The sarvajanik navratri mandals can install the idol of the Goddess till 8 pm.

Market decorated with idols

A Sarvajanik Navratri Mandal and many households install an idol of the goddess during Navratri. For this purpose, the idols of the goddess have been put on sale in the city markets. Idols of Goddess Durga, Mahalakshmi of Kolhapur, Bhawani Mata of Tuljapur, Renuka Mata of Mahur, Saptashrungi Devi of Nashik have been available in various forms. Since it was Amavasya on Sunday, no one bought idols, but devotees will come to the market to buy idols from Monday morning, said traders.