Aurangabad:

We cannot become saint or God, but we can definitely become a Shravak (disciple) by taking inspiration from the life of Lord Mahavira. One who does not learn from great people can never achieve success. Rashtrasant Pulaksagarji Maharaj asserted that if you want your name to be eternal even after death, then write to be read or act to be written. He was speaking at the release of the book containing the collection of articles of his Chaturmas discourses between July to October. The programme was held in the Hirachand Kasliwal Prangan on Thursday. Munishree Pulkitsagarji Maharaj, Pramuditsagarji Maharaj, Pranitsagarji Maharaj and other devotees were present.