Writing History of Women's Movements & Contributions in M’wada is essential: Dr Uma Chakravarti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A one-day national seminar on "Contribution and Challenges of Women in Marathwada" was organised by the Tarabai Shinde Women's Studies Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary.

Renowned feminist historian Dr Uma Chakravarti emphasised that the contribution of women to the Indian movement is significant.

“Savitribai Phule and Tarabai Shinde have done great work. Women in Marathwada made significant contributions to the Hyderabad Liberation Movement and also participated in the renaming movement,” she said. She said that it is essential to write the history of the movements that took place in Marathwada. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Director of PM-Usha of the university, Dr G D Khedkar, Director of the Study Centre, Dr Pushpa Gaikwad, and the program convener, Dr Ashwini More, were present.