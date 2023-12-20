Xavirites rock on the Feast Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

St Xavier School celebrated its feast, recently. In preparation for the Feast Day, it had 9 days of Novena accompanied by the various talent search competitions like speech, debate, rangoli, drawing, cricket and Kabaddi. Students rocked the stage by performing various cultural programmes and presented the skit on the life story of St. Xavier giving the message of dedication and zeal to transform the lives of downtrodden through education. Teachers too had their celebration and Festal meal. Principal Fr Dominic Concluded the programme by thanking everyone and wishing all the Blessings of St. Xavier.