Y B Chavan College gets NDLI Club membership

Aurangabad, March 8:

The library of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) of Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus received membership of the National Digital Library of India-Club (NDLI Club).

The NDLI Club which is an initiative being implemented by the IIT-Kharagpur manifests a conducive digital learning platform based on various events of online lectures, quizzes, poster presentations over the horizon of topics.

Nearly 500 students as club members were registered. They found it easy to participate and very resourceful in learning of latest knowledge and current trends. The participating students are awarded the ‘Certificate of Participation” by the NDLI –Club and active members can gain reward points.

The College library has an ample collection of print and e-Resources comprising of e-Books, e-Journals and online databases. The Management and Incharge Principal Dr Abubakar Bawazir congratulated the Library Committee Incharge Dr Syed Ayaz Ali and Librarian Syed Ashraf Hussain for this initiative.