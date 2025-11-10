‘Yaad-e-Iqbaal’ to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Muslim Awami Committee (MMAC), Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women (RZCW) and Warisaan-e-Harf-o-Qalam will host ‘Yaad-e-Iqbaal’ programme at RZCW campus, at 7.30 onwards on November 11 to celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of renowned Urdu Poet Allama Iqbal.

Dr Shoeb Hashmi, Sheshrao Chavhan, Rafiq Khan and, Syed Shah Moinuddin Quadri will be the guests of honour. Dr A G Khan, Noor-ul-Hasnain and Dr Maqdoom Farooqui will be the chief guests.

Dr Maulana Sadrul Hasan Nadvi Madni, the award winners for the last 3 years of Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy, will also be felicitated.

Abubakar Rehbar will conduct the proceedings of the programme. Sami Saudagar and Dr Sohail Zakiuddin will present ‘Kalaam-e-Iqbaal’ Ilyas Kirmani, Khaled Saifuddin, Mohammmed Wasil, Naser Nahdi, Abdul Rauf, Abed Quadri, Veqar Ahmed Mohd Zameer and others are taking efforts for the event.