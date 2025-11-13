‘Yaad-e-Iqbal’ prog held in memory of famous poet Allama Iqbal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "Yaad-e-Iqbal" a programme was jointly organised by Maharashtra Muslim Awami Committee (MMAC), Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women (RZCW) and Warisan-e-Harf-e-Kalam (WHK) at the college recently to celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of the poet of the East, great philosopher and shining star of Urdu literature, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The function began with llama Iqbal's famous song- "Saare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan Hamara."

Renowned religious scholar and Quran commentator Dr Sadrul Hasan Nadvi Madani presided over the function. In his speech, he highlighted the thoughts and philosophy of Allama Iqbal, the spiritual message hidden in his poetry, his own imagination and the metaphor of Shaheen.

Veteran thinker Sheshrao Chavan, renowned physician Dr Shoaib Hashmi, founder of LRG Group Rafiq Khan, Principal Dr Makhdoom Farooqui and Syed Shah Moinuddin Qadri, Mujtaba Farooq, Khan Mukim Khan and Rashid Mamu were the special guests.

Ilyas Kirmani introduced the programme. During the programme, 11 distinguished personalities who received the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy were felicitated.

Masiuddin Siddiqui and Dr Sohail Zakiuddin who received national awards, were also felicitated on this occasion. A musical performance of "Kalam-e-Iqbal" by famous ghazal singer Sami Saudagar and Dr Zakiuddin was held.

Khalid Saifuddin proposed a vote of thanks. Journalist Abu Bakr Rahbar and Dr Zakiuddin conducted the proceedings of the programme.