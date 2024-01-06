Yatra Maha Mahotsav at Jatwada from today

Mahaarti with 108 lamps to be conducted on the occasion

Chhapati Sambhajinagar: The annual yatra fair of the Shri 1008 Sankathar Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Jaingiri Jatwada, has been organized from January 7.

On this occasion, attractive illuminations have been done around the temple area and Maha Aarti with 108 lamps has been organized on the occasion of the 2800th Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav of Bhagwan Parshwanath.

Mahaprasad will be given to the devotees present on this occasion on behalf of the Jatwada Kshetra Vishwasta Mandal. The religious flag hoisting ceremony will be held at 10 am. The Panchamrit Abhishek of Mulnayak Sankathar Parshwanath Bhagwan will be performed at 12 pm. The Mahaarti will be performed at 7 pm.