Yatri Seva Diwas celebration at airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) as a part of Yatri Seva Diwas (Passenger Service Day) celebration, has organised various programmes at Chikalthana Airport, on Wednesday (September 17). All activities aimed at enhancing passenger experience at the airport.

According to a press release, the airport has planned several initiatives, including a blood donation camp, a tree plantation drive under the slogan “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam”, a painting competition for students, a health check-up camp, and a career guidance session on opportunities in the aviation sector.

The Airport Director Sharad Yewale said, “ The passengers arriving at the airport will be welcomed and entertained with traditional folk dance performances reflecting the region’s rich culture. The Yatri Seva Diwas is dedicated to making air travel more pleasant, seamless, and enjoyable for all travellers and reinforcing AAI’s passenger-centric service commitment.”