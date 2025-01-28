YBCCP conducts medical health check-up camp at Fatiabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) organised a free medical health check-up camp at Fatiabad recently and also distributed free medicines to the local community.

The camp was conducted in collaboration with the ZP School, Fatiabad, where children’s health check-up was carried out, and necessary medicines were provided free of charge. Dr Shaikh Afsha examined the children and provided medical guidance.

NSS volunteers from the college actively participated in the event, assisting the medical team and supporting the registration process for the local attendees.

Dr Nahid Anjum, Dr Syed Iftequar, Dr Nikhilkumar Sakle and Altamash Ansari worked for the success of the camp. Principal Dr M H Dehghan and staff members expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the ZP School authorities and all the volunteers.