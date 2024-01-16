YBCCP students shine in ‘Avishkar’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) have showcased excellent performances in the ‘Avishkar’ organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) recently. Students Sachin Dhawale, Ammar Khan and Durrani Saima bagged Gold medals, Aiman Rabiya, Komal Wakle and Madhura Mahamuni won Silver medals and Vijay Chavan-Aaseem Khan, and Shaikh Shoeb got bronze medals.

The competition was held under six disciplines-Medicine, Pharmacy, Pure Science, Humanities and Fine Arts. Chairman of Maulana Azad Educational Trust Farhat Jamal and Principal Dr M H Dehghan congratulated students, guides and coordinators.