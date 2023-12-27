Year ender for industries, banking, GST and cantonment for 2023:

- Industrial exports from all over the region are valued at a staggering Rs 24,000 crore.

- The city has also stood 4th in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection nationwide.

- Ather Energy finalizes Rs 865 crore investment in Aurangabad Industrial City.

- Greenko, a leading company in renewable energy, will invest Rs 12000 crore in city’s for a renewable energy plant.

- A total of Rs 10,474 goods exported annually from city industries exporting to more than 100 countries.

- Multinational company Lubrizol committing to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Bidkin phase.

- A notified Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been as Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) for management of Auric.

- Separate jackwell in Jayakwadi Dam and waterline for DMIC.

- Fresh proposal to center to set up medical device park in Auric.

- Cosmo Films and Piramal Pharma, invest Rs 3000 crore, are expected to start production by start of next year.

- DMIC has emerged as a safe haven for investors, attracting 191 large and small companies and accumulating a total investment of Rs 9500 crore.

- Bidkin DMIC’s industrial landscape expands with 19 plots sold.

- Auric will get electricity at 10 to 20 percent cheaper rates than MSEDCL.

- Solar project to power Auric hall to cost Rs 5.90 crore and will have a capacity of 25 MW.

- The work on a 178-acre food park in Bidkin is underway and will be completed by year end.

- MITL plans to compensate with a cotton hub to boost the textile industry.

- The RBI scrapped the Rs 2000 notes. As of the deadline of October 7, a total of Rs 273.64 crore worth of Rs 2000 notes were deposited in banks in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

- A staggering 14.82 lakh transactions amounting to Rs 1,98,124 crores were done through UPI.

- Rs 200 crore scam by the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha rocks depositors.

- The Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) will be merged with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation.