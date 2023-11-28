Yellow Alert raised in Marathwada

Monsoon pattern has changed.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a ‘Yellow Alert’ in and around the city on November 29 and 30. Earlier, the same alert was in seven districts of Marathwada. As a result, many parts of the region had received rainfall today. According to IMD, the region will be receiving rainfall on the above two days.

The region has recorded 48.5 mm rainfall in the last two days. It includes 7 mm rainfall till Tuesday morning and remaining 41.5 mm rainfall was recorded from Sunday night to Monday morning. Last year, 911 mm rainfall was recorded till date in the region. Meanwhile, an expert claimed that the monsoon pattern has been changed, therefore, a possibility is there that the monsoon season could herald before June.

Excluding two districts Nanded and Hingoli, the region has received an average rainfall. The six districts recorded a shortage of 20 percent rainfall.

Box

District-wise rainfall recorded in last two days

Name of District................................Recorded Rainfall (in mm)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar................75.1

Jalna...............................82.9

Beed...................................33.0

Latur................................5.3

Dharashiv...............................15.2

Nanded...............................38.1

Parbhani.............................69.1

Hingoli...............................78.8

Total …………………………..48.5

Possibility of rainfall in Feb-March?

The strong wind along with evaporation is flowing from North to West direction. The evaporation of Arabian Sea is also getting mixed with it. The temperature starts reducing from 3.30 pm. Hence the rainfall is there along with hailstorm during the night hours. The cloudy atmosphere will remain there for a couple of days. The monsoon pattern has changed. These are pre-monsoon showers. We cannot deny the possibility of having rainfall in February and March. Later on, we would have to face the spell of drought, opined a meteorologist Prof. Kiran Kumar Johare.