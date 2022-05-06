Yemen national living in city illegally gets imprisonment

Aurangabad, May 6:

Judicial magistrate (first class) sentenced a Yemen national Ali Mohammad Avad Bin Hilabi (31, Abrar Colony, Beed Bypass Road, national of Sana-60, Yemen) to one year six months and six days imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine for staying illegally after the termination of the Visa in India for eight years. The punishment was given under section 14 of the Foreigners Act. The order further directed that the accuse can appeal against the punishment and his passport should be returned after complting the legal procedure.

Constable of the Satara police station Karbhari Nalawade (50) had lodged a complaint in this regard. The police commissionerate anti-terrorist cell check the records of the foreigners coming to the city. In the records, it was found that four person from Yemen were staying in the city. The police checked their documents. It was noticed that Ali Mohamad Avad was living in India illegally for the past eight years. A case was registered against him with Satara police station.

The police submitted a chargesheet after the investigation. Assistant public prosecutor Ravindra Avsarmol registered the statements of the witnesses. After the hearing, the court held him guilty and issued the aforesaid order. ASI V B Salve was the court officer (Pairavi officer).

In the investigation, the police found that Ali had married a girl from the city and was living her. He also possessed India’s election card, pan card and aadhar card.