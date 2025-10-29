YMM to stage protest against rise in stray dogs

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The City Branch of Youth Movement of Maharashtra (YMM) will hold a protest in front of the office of Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar Municipal Corporation at 2 PM, on October 30, demanding compensation for the family of three-year-old Shaikh Arman, who recently died due to a dog bite.

The protest, led by the YMM, has received endorsement letters from various political and social organisations as well as social workers. It will also demand that the issues of stray dogs in the city be addressed.

The YMM city branch appeals to the public to cooperate in this effort to protect human lives by participating in the protest.