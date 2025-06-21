Yoga celebrations in CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated with great fervour at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters. The event was organised under the guidance of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth at 7 am.

The deputy commissioner Nandkishore Bhombe, assistant commissioner Sanjay Suradkar, cultural officer Shambhu Vishwas, medical officer Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar, sports officer Sanjeev Balaya, PRO section’s Ravindra Kharat, Santosh Kothale and others were participated in the celebration. Yoga trainer Rani Vispute, Gayatri Parsewar and Meenakshi Hazare briefed upon the significance of yoga and also demonstrated different asanas. They were feted on the occasion.

The yoga celebration was also held at CSMC’s school in Harsul under the guidance of headmaster Jaganath Sapkal.