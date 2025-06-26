Yoga Day celebrated at Little Flower
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 26, 2025 18:40 IST2025-06-26T18:40:09+5:302025-06-26T18:40:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Little Flower School celebrated International Yoga Day with fervour. The event commenced with an inspiring address on yoga's vital role in fostering physical health, mental clarity, and holistic harmony. Dr Ajay Nilangekar led a dynamic session with enthusiastic participation from students.