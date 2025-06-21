Yoga Day celebrated in MNLU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) organised a programme at the seminar Hall, MNLU campus on Saturday to celebrate International Day of Yoga.

MNLU Vice Chancellor Dr Bindu S Ronald and Registrar Dr Dhanaji Jadhav performed Yoga along with staff members. Yoga Instructors Dr Anand Hatole and Dr Namrata Sahuji guided the participants.

Deputy Registrar of the University Dr Nivrutti Gajbhare, Officer on Special Officer Akash Shahapure, Accounts and Finance Officer Milind Mahajan and teaching and non-teaching members of the university were also present.