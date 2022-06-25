Yoga Day celebration at Lions Eye Hospital

Aurangabad, June 25: Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana, Lions Club of Aurangabad City and Lions Club of Aurangabad Angels jointly celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga at Aurangabad Chikalthana Lions Eye Hospital. The Clubs organized a Yoga Session under the mentorship of Preety Bhanushali Patel. All the club members actively participated in this event to create awareness about health in the society. Project chairpersons of the respective clubs proposed a vote of thanks.