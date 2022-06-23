Yoga Day celebrations at Daulatabad Fort

Aurangabad, June 23:

The Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) celebrated the International Day of Yoga with a great zeal at Daulatabad Fort. This year for the first time, the SSHS had been nominated to represent Aurangabad by CBSE. The event was organised by the Patanjali Group.

Nearly 90 Steppers with five other schools, two colleges and one NCC Group participated and performed 32 asanas with pranayama. The students were acquainted about all the asanas performed by them by one of the archaeologists in depth. He also enlightened the students in brief about the history of Daulatabad Fort.