Yoga legacy celebrated uniquely at Eco Park

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the eve 0of International Yoga Day, Mahagami Gurukul organised a unique event titled 'Yoga in the Park' at Kham Riverside Eco Park in Cantonment area.

Set against the serene riverside backdrop, the event featured a yoga session by senior instructor Mahesh Purnapatre, followed by a quiz on yoga philosophy. Guru Parwati Datta opened the session by highlighting yoga’s deeper role in moral values and life purpose. Students from Vidya-Aranyam MGM Schools and citizens participated enthusiastically. Winners received the book ‘Vidya’, comprising over 60 verses on the value of knowledge. Held in a reclaimed green space, the event underlined yoga’s power to cleanse both body and environment earning warm appreciation from participants.