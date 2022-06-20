Yoga makes children mentally and physically strong

Manish Gajbhiye

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 20:

Many people have now understood the importance of Yoga in making children mentally and physically strong and hence children are encouraged to practice this ancient technique regularly.

In this competitive world, each student faces severe challenges to remain ahead of his counterparts. In the process, he undergoes through enormous stress situation. This cut-throat competition has no end and continues with the children even when they grew up. Many children due to stress, lose their self-confidence and many are dragged into depression. Moreover, they start looking at life with a negative approach and they lost interest in studies and other activities.

To overcome the mental and physical stress, the ‘Yoga Shashtra’, founded by ancient sage Patanjali in around 500 B.C. has all the cures for the children. If they practice the Asanas and other Yog activities regularly, the children can lead a stress-free and stable life. They can handle any crisis situation efficiently, said the Yoga exponents.

“Yoga is not just Asanas”: Mirkar

Today, people have the misconception that Yoga means only the Asanas, Pranayam, Shudhi Kriya, Mudra, Bandh, and Meditation. However, the scope of Yoga Shashtra is much more and it has been mentioned in the ‘Pantanjali Yog Sutra’. There are several sutras mentioned in this book. If practiced with determination and in-depth, the attitude of the mind can be discarded. There is also the Ashtang Yog mentioned by Patanjali, which prescribes rules of living life. Parents should see that the children should practice Yoga at an early age to yield good results. Yog can nurture a positive attitude, increase concentration and assist in personality development.

- Executive president of Aurangabad District Yoga Association, Suresh Mirkar.

Types of Asanas

There are three categories of Asanas, (1) Meditation Asanas, (2) Exercise and body preservation Asanas, and (3) Relaxation Asanas. The major Asanas to be done regularly are Padmasan, Siddhasan, Gomukhasan, Matsyasan, Bakrasan, Pachimottasan, Vrukshasan, Tadasan, Trikonasan and others.