Yogesh Bahadure gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Yogesh Punjaram Bahadure in History. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Marathe and Rajput Sambhandh: Ek Chikitsak Abhyas (AD-1660-1765) under the guidance of Dr Syed Rizwana Tabassum, research guide and teaching faculty at Sir Sayyed College.