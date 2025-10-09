Yogesh Barokar awarded PhD
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University (MGMU) has awarded PhD to Yogesh Barokar in Civil Engineering. He submitted his thesis titled 'Study the Climate Change Impact on Future Irrigation Scheduling by Considering the Extreme Climate Events' under the guidance of Dr V S Pradhan, research guide from MGMU.