Young achievers shine with big dreams despite academic hurdles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Students from both CBSE and State Boards have once again demonstrated that dedication and determination can triumph over challenges. With several students scoring above 97% despite academic hurdles, their journeys offer inspiration rooted in discipline, resilience, and ambition.

From aspiring Chartered Accountants and IAS officers to future doctors, engineers, and psychologists, these young achievers prove that consistency, clarity of purpose, and focused routines pave the way to success even when the path is lined with difficulties like complex subjects or personal limitations.

CBSE class 12 toppers

Pushing past maths

to pursue CA

“Mathematics was my toughest subject, but I studied consistently for 6 to 7 hours daily. Staying focused and managing my time helped me score well. I aspire to become a Chartered Accountant and pursue a career in finance.”

— Priyanshi Pitty (98%)

Investment banking

dream fuels effort

“Business Studies was a challenge, but I followed a disciplined schedule of 2 to 3 hours daily. Understanding concepts deeply instead of rote learning helped me stay on track. I aim to work in investment banking.”

— Ishaan Machhar (97.6%)

Aiming to heal minds as

a clinical psychologist

“I studied 7 to 10 hours a day, giving special attention to Accountancy, which I found most difficult. My interest in human behaviour motivated me to pursue psychology. I want to contribute to mental health awareness.”

— Saanvi Sharma (97.4%)

CBSE Class 10 toppers

Engineering dreams

built on discipline

“I studied 3 to 4 hours daily. Though science was tough, understanding the basics helped me excel. My fascination with machines drives me toward a career in engineering.”

— Khushi Agrawal (99%)

Overcoming maths to

follow the medical path

“Maths was never easy, but I worked hard and studied for about six hours a day. My dream is to become a doctor and serve through healthcare. Consistency and the right mindset helped me succeed.”

— Geet Bhalsing (98.8%)

IAS aspirant

driven by discipline

“With a strict routine of 7 to 8 hours of study daily, I faced and overcame challenges in mathematics. I aspire to become an IAS officer and contribute to the nation through administrative services.”

— Jahnvi Chechani (98.8%)

----------------------------------------------

State board class 10 topper

Blending science and music

in the pursuit of engineering

“I studied for 4 to 5 hours every day, focusing on science and mathematics. My passion lies in engineering, and I aim for admission into a top IIT. Music, my soulful companion, helped me stay focused—I’ve completed the Madhyama Poorna exam. I’m grateful to my parents and teachers for their constant support.”

— Venu Wandhare (99.80%)