Young achievers shine with big dreams despite academic hurdles
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 13, 2025 23:55 IST2025-05-13T23:55:03+5:302025-05-13T23:55:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Students from both CBSE and State Boards have once again demonstrated that dedication and determination can triumph ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Students from both CBSE and State Boards have once again demonstrated that dedication and determination can triumph over challenges. With several students scoring above 97% despite academic hurdles, their journeys offer inspiration rooted in discipline, resilience, and ambition.
From aspiring Chartered Accountants and IAS officers to future doctors, engineers, and psychologists, these young achievers prove that consistency, clarity of purpose, and focused routines pave the way to success even when the path is lined with difficulties like complex subjects or personal limitations.
CBSE class 12 toppers
Pushing past maths
to pursue CA
“Mathematics was my toughest subject, but I studied consistently for 6 to 7 hours daily. Staying focused and managing my time helped me score well. I aspire to become a Chartered Accountant and pursue a career in finance.”
— Priyanshi Pitty (98%)
Investment banking
dream fuels effort
“Business Studies was a challenge, but I followed a disciplined schedule of 2 to 3 hours daily. Understanding concepts deeply instead of rote learning helped me stay on track. I aim to work in investment banking.”
— Ishaan Machhar (97.6%)
Aiming to heal minds as
a clinical psychologist
“I studied 7 to 10 hours a day, giving special attention to Accountancy, which I found most difficult. My interest in human behaviour motivated me to pursue psychology. I want to contribute to mental health awareness.”
— Saanvi Sharma (97.4%)
CBSE Class 10 toppers
Engineering dreams
built on discipline
“I studied 3 to 4 hours daily. Though science was tough, understanding the basics helped me excel. My fascination with machines drives me toward a career in engineering.”
— Khushi Agrawal (99%)
Overcoming maths to
follow the medical path
“Maths was never easy, but I worked hard and studied for about six hours a day. My dream is to become a doctor and serve through healthcare. Consistency and the right mindset helped me succeed.”
— Geet Bhalsing (98.8%)
IAS aspirant
driven by discipline
“With a strict routine of 7 to 8 hours of study daily, I faced and overcame challenges in mathematics. I aspire to become an IAS officer and contribute to the nation through administrative services.”
— Jahnvi Chechani (98.8%)
----------------------------------------------
State board class 10 topper
Blending science and music
in the pursuit of engineering
“I studied for 4 to 5 hours every day, focusing on science and mathematics. My passion lies in engineering, and I aim for admission into a top IIT. Music, my soulful companion, helped me stay focused—I’ve completed the Madhyama Poorna exam. I’m grateful to my parents and teachers for their constant support.”
— Venu Wandhare (99.80%)Open in app