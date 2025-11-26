Young artists get applause from audience in Western Vocal Solo contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Western Vocal Solo competition held at JNEC Lawns, MGM University today during the AIU-Central Zone Youth Festival received a spontaneous response from the students. Student artists from 17 universities in the states of Maharashtra, MP and Chhattisgarh won the hearts of the audience with their excellent Western vocal solo performances.

The participating students showcased their talent through amazing vocal control, expressive style and melodious songs. Along with their musical skills, their performances also showed a glimpse of the rich cultural and artistic training provided by their universities. Each performance in the competition mesmerised the audience and effectively highlighted the ability and hard work of the students in Western music.

Young artists present blend of raga & rhythm

A classical musical instrument (solo) competition was held at the Aryabhatta Auditorium. A beautiful blend of raga, rhythm and artistry filled the auditorium with a melodious concert of classical music. In this competition, students from 14 universities presented various ragas including Jayajaywanti and Pancham Sawari through traditional instruments. Each artist expressed their talent, practice and knowledge of music with passion.

Students presented new perspectives in elocution competition

A national-level elocution competition was hosted in the Einstein Auditorium today. Students from various universities across the country presented their powerful views on two topics, ‘Swadeshi 2.0: Building a Self-Reliant India for a Developed India 2047’ and ‘Is Tariff Escalation a Necessary Evil for Realising India’s Make in India Ambitions?’ in English, while ‘Kya Bharat Ki Majud Videsh and Arthik Niti use Vishwik Shakti Kendra Mein Sthapith Kar Sakti Hai’ and ‘Sanskritik Vividhta: Bharat Ki Asli Shakti’ were subjects for Hindi mediuma participants. The participants received applause from the audience in the contest.