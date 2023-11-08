Young artists win hearts of the audience with Bhangra, Kolkali & Garadi dances

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Young artists of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) won the hearts of the audience through presenting Bhangra (Punjab), Kolkali (Lakshadweep) and Garadi (Puducherry) in the university campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole announced a prize of one lakh rupees to the team members.

It may be noted the university artists received applause from the Governor and Chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais and the audience for their best performance in a programme held under 'Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat' at Raj Bhavan, recently.

The students gave their performance at the university auditorium on Wednesday. VC Yeole presided over the programme. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Prashant Amritkar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Mustajeeb Khan and Dr Kailas Pathrikar were the chief guest.

A team of 40 young artists performed Bhangra, Kolkali and Garadi dances. Dr Ganesh Shinde, Dr Sanjay Jadhav and Gautam Sonwane who guided the students were also felicitated. Public Relations Officer Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme. Harishchandra Sathe proposed a vote of thanks.

Governor Ramesh Bais a letter to the VC Dr Yeole appreciating the performance of the students. VC Dr Yeole announced a prize of one lakh to the artists who are carrying forward the heritage of folk art in Marathwada.