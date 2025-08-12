Young builder ends life by hanging in flat at Osmanpura

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a son of former corporator and builder Raju Tanwani, Dipesh Raju Tanwani (26), ended his life by hanging himself in a flat at Osmanpura. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning after he failed to respond to anyone for over 24 hours. Family members gained entry to the flat via the balcony, breaking the bedroom window, where they found him hanging.

Dipesh had been living with his family in the Machhali Khadak area but moved three months ago to the fourth floor of the Amrut Sai Ekdant Apartments in Osmanpura. On Monday and Tuesday morning, repeated calls to him went unanswered, prompting the family to rush to the apartment. A person entered the balcony through the duct space and broke the sliding window of the bedroom, where Dipesh was found hanging. Upon receiving the information, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Ranjit Patil and Osmanpura Police Inspector Atul Yerme reached the spot. Forensic experts conducted a spot inspection before the body was brought down and sent to a hospital.

Feet tied, wrists caught in the rope

The rope used for the hanging appeared new. He had tied both his feet with one rope and, while taking the noose, caught both his wrists in the rope before standing on a table to hang himself. Police suspect the act was carried out during the day on Monday.

MBA abroad, later active in family business

Dipesh studied at a reputed school until Class 10 and later earned an MBA degree abroad. He returned to the city during the COVID-19 pandemic and became active in the family business. He often travelled for work. He last visited home on August 9 for Raksha Bandhan. After Monday morning, he stopped answering calls. Around 10.30 am on Monday, his phone battery ran out, and the mobile switched off.

Only one fingerprint on the digital lock

Since his feet were tied, rumours initially spread about foul play. However, both the main door of the flat and the bedroom were locked from inside. The main door had a digital lock, and only Dipesh’s fingerprint was registered in it. Typically, 4–5 people’s fingerprints can be stored, but in this case, only his were found. This ruled out the possibility of an outsider entering, and police confirmed it was a suicide.

Suicide note recovered

Before the suicide, Dipesh wrote an English suicide note in the accounting register of the Shendra site and left it on the bed. The note read: “I am not under pressure. This is only my fault. Please forgive me for troubling my loved ones. I could not live up to everyone’s expectations. I could not keep everyone happy. For that, I am sorry. I love you.”

He wrote “I am sorry” four times in the note, expressing his pain. The note and his mobile phone have been seized, and further investigation is underway, police said.