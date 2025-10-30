Young couple dies in tragic accident at Oasis Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, a couple riding a moped died on the spot, after an unidentified truck hit them near Oasis Chowk, in the Cidco area of Waluj Mahanagar on October 27 afternoon. The truck driver after hitting the moped fled away from the spot with the truck.

According to complainant Pawan Pandit Raut (32, Purandar Colony in Pune), the accident took place at Oasis Chowk, ahead of Cidco arch, on Pandharpur to A S Club road, on Monday (October 27) at 3 pm. The couple Sanjay Pandit Raut (35) and his wife Anita Sanjay Raut (30, Waluj in Gangapur tehsil) were riding a moped vehicle. An unidentified truck hit the small vehicle from the back side. The impact of the accident was so severe that the couple sustained grave injuries and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have booked the driver of an unidentified truck and launched a massive hunt to arrest him.