Young farmer commits suicide due to debt burden

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young farmer, frustrated by mounting debts, committed suicide in Hingana Shivar under Soygaon taluka came to light on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sudam Mansaram Ugale (age 33, resident of Dhalashingi village, Jamner taluka). Sudam Ugale owned agricultural land in Group No. 9 of Hingana Shivar. Due to crop failure and the crushing burden of debt, he had been under severe stress for several days. On Tuesday night, he ended his life by hanging himself from a mango tree on his farm. The incident was discovered on Wednesday morning by fellow farmer Rajaram Ugale. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Fardapur police visited the spot and conducted a panchnama (official inquest report).