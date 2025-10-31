Young farmer dies after falling into well in Wahegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tragic incident occurred in Wahegaon Shivar of Gangapur tehsil on Friday afternoon, where a young farmer accidentally slipped and fell into a well while filling water into a spraying pump.

The deceased has been identified as Babasahab Manal (36, Wahegaon). He was spraying herbicide on his crops in his field (Gat No. 106) around 2 pm when he went to the well to refill water. Unfortunately, he slipped and fell into the well. Hearing his wife’s screams for help, villagers Dattu Manal, Kalyan Hivale, and Jaydeep Gaikwad rushed to the spot, jumped into the well, and pulled him out. He was immediately taken to the sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police constable Vijay Pakhare conducted a spot panchnama, and Gangapur police have registered a case of accidental death. After post-mortem examination, the body was cremated in the evening. Babasahab is survived by his wife, mother, brother, son, and daughter.