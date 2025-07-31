Young farmer dies due to accidental hanging

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic incident, a young farmer died after being accidentally hanged by a rope in his hand when one of his bulls suddenly panicked while grazing at Palshi village in Soyegaon tehsil of the district, 6 pm on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Lakhan Namdev Shinde (24).

Lakhan Shinde was grazing his two bulls in gut number 305 of Palshi village around 6 PM on Monday. He was holding the rope used to rein cattle when one of the bulls suddenly ran amok,

In the chaos, the rope wrapped around Lakhan’s neck, resulting in accidental strangulation and instant death.

When he did not return home with the bulls by late evening, his family began searching for him. Around 8 pm, they found his lifeless body in the field. He was immediately taken to the Banoti Primary Health Centre, where the medical officer declared him dead.

After a postmortem, the last rites were performed on him at 12 noon on Tuesday. He is survived by his parents and two brothers. Soygaon Police Station registered a case of accidental death. The Revenue Department conducted a panchnama on Wednesday afternoon.

Killed by bull he loved most

The bull involved in the incident was known to be aggressive, but it remained calm around Lakhan. Villagers said that no one else could handle the bull except him. It is suspected that the bull may have been startled by something while grazing, causing it to panic suddenly.