Young farmer electrocuted to death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 36-year-old farmer in Gangapur tehsil, on May 18.succumbed to fatal electrocution near an electric pole belonging to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

The deceased has been identified as Sopan Kashinath Kalvane (Ghangaon village,Gangapur tehsil). At approximately noon, Kalvane was returning from his farm when his hand inadvertently touched the balance wire (tension wire) of the MSEDCL pole. He received a severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot. Villagers quickly intervened, using a gunny sack to safely remove him from the live wire, and rushed him to GMCH for emergency care. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Kalvane, a small landholding farmer known for his calm and gentle demeanor, is survived by his parents, wife, son, and daughter. The incident has plunged the village into deep mourning. Following the accident, MSEDCL officials conducted an inspection of the site. The MIDC Waluj police station has registered a case of accidental death.