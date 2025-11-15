Young leopard rescued from window in Shendra MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Forest officials rescued a young leopard after it got stuck in a company window in Shendra MIDC. Company employees informed the forest department, after which officers Tadgad and Ashok Sable reached the location and called wildlife expert Ashish Joshi. Joshi rescued the leopard from the window.

The team, including Angkush Bhagwat and Manoj Gaikwad, later released the leopard into its natural habitat. The forest department noted that the animal is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and harming or keeping it is an offense.

Caption: Young leopard rescued from a company window in Shendra MIDC.