Young man brutally beaten by mob over minor road dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking roadside assault left a man seriously injured after a trivial argument over a vehicle. Around 12–15 men attacked Mahesh Mete (34, resident of N-9) with sticks, rods, and belts, targeting his back, face, and eyes. The incident occurred on December 25 at approximately 11.30 am. Police have registered a case against Umesh Gunzal and 12 others.

Mahesh had attended the funeral of a friend’s father at the N-11 crematorium. On his way home, he asked a biker and a car driver blocking the road near Shiva TV Center to move aside, triggering a verbal dispute. Gunzal called his accomplices, who then launched a brutal assault, leaving Mahesh severely injured. Locals rushed him to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Three arrested, main accused fleeing

Cidco police inspector Atul Yerme and police sub-inspector Nivrutti Gayke responded promptly. Following Mahesh’s complaint, three attackers Ganesh Khairnar, Ganesh Rupnar, and Mayur Jethe were arrested. Rupnar works at a hotel, while the others were preparing for police recruitment. They are scheduled to be produced in court on Saturday. Gunzal, fearing arrest, fled his home, and police are actively searching for him and 10–12 additional accomplices. Authorities have assured strict action against all involved.