Young man commits suicide by Hanging

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man committed suicide by hanging in the Shakyanagar area of the Bhoiwada locality, with the incident coming to light in the early hours of Sunday. A case has been registered at the Kranti Chowk Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Smita Dilip Salve (20). According to the Kranti Chowk Police, after completing his higher secondary education, Smita was working part-time at a store. On Saturday night, he celebrated Ganesh Jayanti with his friends and was part of the celebration until midnight. Later, he returned home and, around dawn, told his family he was going to the bathroom. However, he hanged himself in the store room of their house. When his father discovered this, he was rushed to GMCH, where doctors declared him dead. Smita's father works as a labourer, his mother is a homemaker, and he has a younger brother. The reason for his suicide remains unclear. The police have seized his mobile phone and are conducting further investigations.

(Attached Photo)