Young man dies by suicide in Kamalapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 21-year-old youth died by suicide by hanging himself with a saree from the ceiling of his house in Kamalapur, Waluj area, on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Khillare. Originally from Palsi, Teshil Sillod, he had recently been living in Kamalapur with his family. The incident occurred around 12.30 pm on Friday at his residence. The reason behind the suicide remains unknown. Further investigation is underway.