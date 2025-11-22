Young man dies due to severe stomach pain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

A young man who was on his way to the hospital for treatment after experiencing severe stomach pain collapsed on the road and died on November 20. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Satwan Parkhe (29), a resident of Pandharpur. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station in connection with the incident.

Around noon, Pankaj suddenly began experiencing intense abdominal pain. He was being taken to GMCH in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment when he collapsed unexpectedly in the Bajajnagar area. With the help of Vinod Kable, he was immediately rushed to the Accident and Emergency Department of GMCH. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead.