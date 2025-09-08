Young man dies in road accident while fetching medicine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 23-year-old from Shivpur village, Gangapur tehsil, was found dead on Monday afternoon after going to Bidkin to collect medicine. His friend, who accompanied him, is critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Dubile, son of police patil Jayram Dubile. The accident occurred around 12:30 pm in the Gidhada fields along the Dahegav-Bidkin state highway, near a company wall. Relatives rushed both young men to the District Sub-Hospital in Bidkin, where doctors declared Sachin dead at 2 pm. The second youth was admitted to a private hospital in Bajajnagar; his identity is yet to be confirmed.

After the post-mortem, Sachin’s body was handed over to his family. His last rites took place at Shivpur crematorium at 5 pm. He is survived by his parents, grandparents, brother, sister, and cousins.

The Bidkin police have registered the case as an accidental death, with sub-inspector Sambhaji Zinjurd leading the investigation.